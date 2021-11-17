AlphaValue Upgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Buy

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BAYRY stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

