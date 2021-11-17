Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.27 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

