Brokers Set Expectations for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $13.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NYSE MT opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

