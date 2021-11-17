FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Increased by Truist Securiti

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

