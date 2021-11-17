National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by Barclays to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NA. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.95.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$104.41 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$69.09 and a 1 year high of C$105.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.51. The firm has a market cap of C$35.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8908495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

