Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$16.25 by Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a C$16.25 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.86.

SPB opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.93. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

