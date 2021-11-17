Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$190.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$191.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$161.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$158.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$178.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

