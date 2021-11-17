Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$26.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$889.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.46. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

