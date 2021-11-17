So-Young International (SY) to Release Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. So-Young International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $524.11 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.