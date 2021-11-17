Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.25 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

