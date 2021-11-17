Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EYE stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The company has a market cap of £148.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2,866.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.17.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

