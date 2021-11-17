Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
EYE stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The company has a market cap of £148.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2,866.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.17.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
