Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,965 ($25.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,877.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,010.75. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

