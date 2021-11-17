Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.
Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
