Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.