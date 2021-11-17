Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Affirm stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $362,507,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

