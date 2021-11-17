Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 6,997.1% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BENE stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BENE. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.