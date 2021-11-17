J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $156.98, but opened at $151.00. J & J Snack Foods shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 128 shares.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

