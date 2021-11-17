Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) fell 4.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $36.20. 15,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 667,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Specifically, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $2,522,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at $98,179,881.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,694,789 shares of company stock worth $442,196,195. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

