ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 99286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

