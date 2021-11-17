ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 99286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
