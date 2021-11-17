Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Up 9.6% Following Strong Earnings

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shot up 9.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.24. 173,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,757,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

