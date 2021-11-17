Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.00. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 2,676 shares.

Specifically, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

