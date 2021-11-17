Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Increases By 113.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AFINP stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

