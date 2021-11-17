Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Increases By 113.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AFINP stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
