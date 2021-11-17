Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 49.8%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

