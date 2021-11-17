The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 471.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.