Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

Shares of AFN opened at C$31.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.58. The stock has a market cap of C$593.04 million and a PE ratio of 51.18. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

