Rush Street Interactive, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rush Street Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSI. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $20.99 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -61.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.