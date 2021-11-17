FY2021 Earnings Estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issued By Oppenheimer

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

