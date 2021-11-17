Prothena Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.