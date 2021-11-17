Chorus Aviation Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

CHR stock opened at C$4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$731.92 million and a P/E ratio of -30.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

