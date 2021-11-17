GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

GDI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$47.56 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$39.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.30.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

