SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

