La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.25.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

