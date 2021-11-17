Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $8.88 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $638.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.