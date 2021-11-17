NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

