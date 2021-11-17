vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 950,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 703,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 282,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

