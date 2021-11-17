Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

