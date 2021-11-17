Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

