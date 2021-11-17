Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

