FY2021 EPS Estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) Decreased by Analyst

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 114324 (WPT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for 114324 (WPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 114324 (WPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.