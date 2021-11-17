Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

