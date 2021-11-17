NexGen Energy Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NXE opened at C$6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -17.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

