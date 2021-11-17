Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.59 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

