FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

TSHA opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 529.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.