FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $494,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock worth $43,428,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

