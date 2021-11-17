Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gladstone Land traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 460891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of -79.31, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

