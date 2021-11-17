Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) rose 7.1% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

