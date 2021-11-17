Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $172.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $149.97 and last traded at $149.11, with a volume of 11148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

