Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allied Security Innovations stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Allied Security Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Allied Security Innovations alerts:

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.