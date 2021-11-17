Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 3,148 ($41.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.73. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,184 ($41.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,973.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,815.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

