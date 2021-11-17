Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.72 ($19.67) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.40. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

