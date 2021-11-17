The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Barclays increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 729 ($9.52) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 697.75. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

